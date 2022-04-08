Menu
Bertice Mae Mathis Florence
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
PERRY J BROWN FUNERAL HOME
909 E. MARKET STREET
Greensboro, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 9 2022
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
St. Thomas Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church
Florence, Bertice Mae Mathis

October 29, 1934 - April 3, 2022

Bertice Mae Mathis Florence was the oldest of seven children born to the late John Frank Sr. and Mozell Russell Mathis on October 29, 1934 in Columbus, GA. She peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

She attended Muscogee County Schools in Columbus, GA and later met Marvin Ferdinand Florence, who was in the military and stationed in Fort Benning near Columbus, GA. They married on December 11, 1954 and God blessed this union to celebrate 60 years before Marvin's death in June 2015. She retired from Cone Mills in Greensboro, NC after many years of dedicated service and was a faithful member of St Thomas Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Bertice was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Ferdinand Florence, parents, John Sr. and Mozell Mathis, sister, Myra Nell Williams, one brother, Warren Mathis, two sons, Marvin Daniel Florence and Troy Florence, two daughters-in-law, Yvonne Jennings Florence and Elizabeth Clark Florence and one grandchild, Tomecia Lasaun Florence.

She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Tommy Florence, Marty Florence, Christopher Florence and daughter, Beverly (Tavis) Neal, sister, Gladys Fortune, brothers, John Mathis, Jr., Felton Mathis and Clifford Mathis, ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, fifteen-plus godchildren and a host of other family and friends.

A service honoring her life will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 2 p.m. at St. Thomas Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church, Greensboro, NC. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Perry J. Brown Funeral Home

909 E. Market St., Greensboro, NC 27401
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 8, 2022.
