Cooper, Bertie Taylor Robertson
February 18, 1924 - June 15, 2021
Bertie Taylor Robertson Cooper, 97, passed peacefully on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in her home at Rolling Green Village in Greenville, SC.
Bertie was born February 18, 1924, in White Plains, NC. She was a daughter of the late Charles Gurney Robertson Sr. and Alma Taylor Robertson.
Bertie was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie C. Cooper; her brothers, Dr. Charles G. Robertson Jr. and Thomas M. Robertson; her sister, Sara J. R. Helton; and her son-in-law, Terry G. Faust.
She is survived by her daughters, Lynn C. Faust and Susan C. Wiseman (Eric); her son, Joseph G. Cooper; her grandchildren, Michael Faust (Sarah), Joshua Faust (Kendall), Jennifer Krouse, Calvin, Bennett and Phoebe Cooper, Jessica Downes (Jack), and Jacqueline Wiseman; her great-grandchildren, Cooper and Walker Faust, Charlie Krouse, Levi and Atticus Faust, Jackson and Joanna Downes; and many nieces and nephews.
Bertie was a lifelong active member of White Plains Friends Meeting, though she participated in other meetings while living in other areas. Over the years, she taught Sunday School, was assistant pianist and organist, sang in choirs and served on various committees.
Bertie met the love of her life, Charlie, at Guilford College and they married in 1947 at White Plains Friends Meeting. It was only appropriate that her children hosted a celebration of their 50th anniversary there as well! They settled in Winston-Salem, NC, but bought a 42-acre farm in Yadkin County where they eventually built a home and lived for 26 years.
Bertie began a long career in education as a teacher of English and social studies. She was a strong believer in education and attended UNC-Chapel Hill, where she completed her MA in guidance and counseling, leaving Charlie at home with three children! She served the rest of her 23-year career in the Winston-Salem, NC school system as a guidance counselor.
After retirement, Bertie and Charlie enjoyed life on the farm with frequent visits from children and grandchildren until Charlie's health began to fail. They moved to a house in Rolling Green Village near their daughter, Lynn. Bertie became involved in many community activities. She was a reporter for "The Village Voice" newspaper and became associate editor. She joined the Rolling Green Choir and played piano for village events. She was a member of the Rolling Green community for 23 years where she developed many friendships, as evidenced by her 95th birthday party where 80 people danced the day away!
To be in a room with Bertie, lovingly called "Mama Bertie" by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was to enjoy life. Family was the most important thing to her and she lived as the matriarch who held everyone together and taught us to appreciate our family history and each other. She always had a positive attitude and could find the best in every situation, no matter how difficult. We knew that she loved us deeply. She was and always will be a great role model for all who knew and loved her.
The family would like to give special thanks for the many years of care for our mother by Elizabeth Lopez, Pat Copeland (who called her "Sunshine"), Brenda Burris, Pam Henderson and Becky Ledbetter. It was clear that their concern and love for her were genuine and they will always be honorary members of our family.
A celebration of Bertie's life will be held on Monday, June 21, at 10:30 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, 639 N. Main Street, Greenville followed by lunch at Bertie's home at 104 Woodtrace Circle, Greenville. A family graveside service will be held at White Plains Friends Meeting on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to White Plains Friends Meeting, 849 Old U.S. 601, Mt. Airy, NC 27030.
Condolences or your favorite memory of Bertie may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 18, 2021.