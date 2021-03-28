Black, Bessie Brafford Wilson
June 23, 1921 - March 22, 2021
Bessie Brafford Wilson Black, 99, passed away on the 22nd of March 2021 at Friends Home West. She was born in Kannapolis, NC to John Wilson Brafford and Maud Scott Brafford and grew up in Robbins where she attended Elise Academy. After graduating, Bessie moved to Greensboro where she married Richard Wilson and became involved in community activities and her church, Glenwood United Methodist. She took the responsibility of serving on aministrative boards, Building Fund Treasurer, Trustee, Methodist Women President, Circle Chairwoman and Treasurer. She was also an active member of Glenwood Lady Lions, Hill And Dale and Out Our Way Garden Clubs. Bessie retired from First Home Federal Savings and Loan. Several years after the death of her first husband, Bessie married George Black and later moved to Friends Home West where she participated in activities and clubs and developed many lasting friendships.
Preceding her in death were her parents and husbands Richard M. Wilson and George W. Black, sisters Grace Dismukes, Della Easterday, Lucy Mason, Margaret Williams and Ruth Slack and brothers Oscar Brafford and Elmer Brafford. Survivors are sons Craig Wilson and wife Suzanne of Madison, NC and Kevin Wilson and wife Tricia of Tarboro,NC; granddaughters Blair Heilmann and husband John of Cary, Hannah Sobol and husband Ilya of Virginia Beach, VA, Gennelle (Nellie) Wilson and husband Rob Sykes of Durham, NC, grandson Brafford Wilson and wife Amy of Arlington, VA; great-grandsons Palmer Smith, Ian Smith, Leo Sobol, and great granddaughters Ava Wilson and Wynnm Sobol.
The family thanks the staff of Friends Home West Heath Care for the compassionate support Bessie received in the final years of her life. Knowing that Bessie had excellent care was always a comfort to the family.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday March 30th at 11:00 AM at Guilford Memorial Park with Rev. Jean Nall officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 410 North Holden Road, Greensboro, NC 27410 or Friends Home West, for Residents Assistance Fund, 6100 W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, N.C. 27410. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 28, 2021.