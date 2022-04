Bessie Carter



Greensboro — Bessie Carter, 89, died Friday, September 17, 2021. A homegoing celebration will be held on Friday, September 24 at Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market St, at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. Hargett Funeral Service. is assisting the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 23, 2021.