Stafford, Betsy Ross (Howe)



December 11, 1922 - September 26, 2020



Betsy Ross Howe Stafford of Friends Homes West of Greensboro died peacefully at home on Saturday, September 26th.



Born in 1922 in Lexington, Missouri to Joseph and Jesse Lee Howe, Betsy grew up in Jacksonville, Florida, where she was active in Girl Scouts and numerous athletic pursuits. She graduated from UNC at Chapel Hill with a BA in political science and received a master's degree in public administration from the Maxwell School at Syracuse University. Betsy began her career in Washington, D.C. working in the Office of Naval Research where she met her husband of 70 years, Bruce.



After moving to Omaha, Nebraska and having two children, Betsy became active in community service. She served as the president of the Omaha League of Women Voters and Secretary of the Nebraska State League of Women Voters. She was appointed to the first Omaha City Charter Study Convention, served as a commissioner on the Omaha Housing Authority, was an officer of the Omaha Pollution Control Corporation, and vice president of the United Community Services. In 1970, she was appointed deputy director of the Omaha Area Housing and Urban Development Office serving Nebraska and Iowa.



In 1978, Bruce and Betsy moved to Greensboro, where Betsy was appointed the area director of HUD for North Carolina. She became active in civic organizations in Greensboro and loved her interactions with the community. She was an active member and officer at Starmount Presbyterian Church. In 1983 Betsy relocated to New Orleans, where she took over as director of the Louisiana State HUD Office for one year before retiring from government service and returning to live in Greensboro. In retirement, she loved to play golf and tennis and spend time with family.



Preceded in death by her beloved husband Bruce, Betsy is survived by her daughter Karen (Jeffrey) Brown of Columbia, S.C. and son Ross (Shirley) Stafford of Johnston, Iowa: grandchildren Douglas (Jenny) Brown, Meredith (Nick) Elzy, Amy Brown, and Christopher (Carolyn) Stafford and great-grandchildren Mason and Adalyn Elzy, Claire and Charlotte Stafford, and Savannah Brown.



Contributions to honor Betsy may be made to Senior Resources of Guilford, Starmount Presbyterian Church or the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.

