Menu
Search
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bette Whitt Tidwell
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Tidwell, Bette Whitt

May 10, 1937 - November 18, 2020

Bette Jane Whitt Tidwell of Browns Summit died November 18, 2020. Bette was the ninth of twelve children born to Clarence Cyrus Whitt and Dorcas Camilla Sears Whitt on May 10, 1937, in White Oak New Town in Greensboro. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Martin Tidwell, on February 7, 2020. Bette is survived by 3 daughters, Lynn Hoffman (Matt), Wanda Garrison (Dwight), and Karen Tidwell (Rob Fields), three grandchildren, Mallory Hoffman, Jack Garrison, and Savannah Fields, and brothers Phillip "Bo" Whitt of Cary and Steve Whitt of Greensboro. Plans for a small memorial service at Bette and Bill's home are incomplete. Donations in memory of Bette and/or Bill may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.