Cardwell, Betty Ann
February 24, 1939 - October 17, 2020
Betty Ann Goad Cardwell, 81, passed away, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at UNC-Rockingham Hospital.
Per Betty's wishes, there will be no formal services.
A Rockingham County native, Betty was born on February 24, 1939, to the late Lawrence and Beatrice Fulcher Goad. Betty was a loving wife and mother. She was always a hard worker. After 32 years, she retired from the school system where she worked in the cafeteria. She also participated in the senior games at the Madison-Mayodan Rec and enjoyed playing "Pickle Ball" with her friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Norman Goad.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Earl Cardwell of the home; her sons, Michael Earl Cardwell and Randal Dean Cardwell, both of Mayodan; two grandchildren, Justin Earl Cardwell and Zachary Michael Cardwell; and one great-grandson, Colt Anthony Cardwell.
Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Betty Cardwell
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 21, 2020.