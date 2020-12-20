Menu
Betty Apple
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC
Apple, Betty

June 5, 1931 - December 17, 2020

Betty L. Apple, 89, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at her home. She was born June 5, 1931 in Guilford county and was married to Elwood Apple for 71 years. At an early age, her parents Robert and Minnie Winfree died, and she was raised by a loving aunt and uncle, Doke and Nettie Winfree. She is survived by her loving husband, Elwood; a son Robert (Rona) Apple; grandchildren Cara (Tim) Soares, Brian Apple, Phillip Thompson, and Katie Apple; great grandchildren, Luke, Sydney, and Jaylen; sisters, Rachel and Ellie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter Donna Thompson; a son Gene and daughter-in-law Amy, and siblings, Billy, Cleo, Bobby, Francis, John, Aljean, Cecil, Dewey, Carl Lee, Lorraine, Mildred, Josephine, and AnneBelle.

Betty was a member at Apple's Chapel Christian Church. For many years, she was very active as a nursery teacher, choir member, and a member of the Helping Hands Sunday School Class. Besides being a homemaker and a farmer's wife, she also worked in the fields along-side with Elwood and family. She worked in daycares and in the cafeteria at Northeast High School.

There will be a graveside service 2:00 PM Monday at Apple's Chapel Christian Church Cemetery by Rev. Dale Kennedy.

Mrs. Apple will be available for viewing from 1:00 – 4:30 on Sunday at Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

Due to Covid-19, the family asks that if you attend the graveside service, please wear a mask and use social distancing guidelines.

We encourage you to send condolences and sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com.

Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

2205 S. Church St.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 4:30p.m.
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory
2205 South Church Street, Burlington, NC
Dec
21
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Apple's Chapel Christian Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Uncle Elwood and Robert, I am so sorry to learn of the loss of Aunt Betty and am grateful for having seen her last year at Mom´s birthday celebration. May all of your wonderful memories bring comfort during this difficult time.
Gail Jessie Bechard
December 21, 2020
Sorry for your loss.Bettylou was a special person,a one of a kind lady, loved her dearly.Elwood sir,U have our deepest sympathy,we love u . Your whole family has always shown us kindness
Stephen&Marion Winfree
December 20, 2020
Aunt Betty And my mom, her sister Ella Gray Winfree McCormick could have been twins. I’m sad but happy she’s gone to heaven. I wish the family peace and healing.
Deborreh McCormick
Family
December 20, 2020
Deborreh McCormick
December 20, 2020
Deborreh McCormick
December 20, 2020
Elwood/Robert-I am so sorry for your loss-Betty was a fine person and I always enjoyed seeing her while growing up and hanging out around the family home-take care and best regards-Richard Redding
Richard Redding
December 20, 2020
I'm very sorry for your loss, I worked with Betty at NEHS a short time before she left. We had some good laughs.
Kathy McManus
December 20, 2020
