Apple, Betty
June 5, 1931 - December 17, 2020
Betty L. Apple, 89, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at her home. She was born June 5, 1931 in Guilford county and was married to Elwood Apple for 71 years. At an early age, her parents Robert and Minnie Winfree died, and she was raised by a loving aunt and uncle, Doke and Nettie Winfree. She is survived by her loving husband, Elwood; a son Robert (Rona) Apple; grandchildren Cara (Tim) Soares, Brian Apple, Phillip Thompson, and Katie Apple; great grandchildren, Luke, Sydney, and Jaylen; sisters, Rachel and Ellie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter Donna Thompson; a son Gene and daughter-in-law Amy, and siblings, Billy, Cleo, Bobby, Francis, John, Aljean, Cecil, Dewey, Carl Lee, Lorraine, Mildred, Josephine, and AnneBelle.
Betty was a member at Apple's Chapel Christian Church. For many years, she was very active as a nursery teacher, choir member, and a member of the Helping Hands Sunday School Class. Besides being a homemaker and a farmer's wife, she also worked in the fields along-side with Elwood and family. She worked in daycares and in the cafeteria at Northeast High School.
There will be a graveside service 2:00 PM Monday at Apple's Chapel Christian Church Cemetery by Rev. Dale Kennedy.
Mrs. Apple will be available for viewing from 1:00 – 4:30 on Sunday at Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Due to Covid-19, the family asks that if you attend the graveside service, please wear a mask and use social distancing guidelines.
