I was sorry to hear from a couple of our classmates about your mom's passing. I know I met your mom several times, years ago, and how sweet and pleasant she was. Cindy, please hold tight to your happier memories to help you thru the days ahead. When I get back in town, i will let our class know, when I can get them the proper email to use. Prayers are with your family

Cynthia B Sahr Friend January 5, 2022