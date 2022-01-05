Barclift, Betty Jo
July 24, 1936 - December 26, 2021
Betty Jo Barclift, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, December 26, 2021 in Greensboro, NC. Funeral services will be held at Morehead United Methodist Church, 3214 Horse Pen Creek Road, Greensboro, NC 27410 at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022.
Betty Jo was born in High Point, NC to David and Winnie Hayworth on July 24, 1936. She graduated from Jamestown High School. She worked as an administrative assistant for several companies to include insurance, textiles, dairy and real estate industries. She was very involved in the restoration of Jamestown School and instrumental in ensuring that it was on the Historic Registry and was their Treasurer for over 20 years. She was a loving mom, grandma and great-grandma and valued her family and especially her friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Lloyd Barclift, Jr. and Harry Elton Chandler.
Betty Jo is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Barclift Hammond, spouse John Arien Hammond, Jr. and her son, David Lloyd Barclift. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Elizabeth Hammond Elliott, husband Kyle Michael Elliott and granddaughter Meaghan Hammond Sowers, husband Bo Christian Sowers, and great-grandchildren Owen Michael Elliott and Riley James Elliott.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Morehead United Methodist Church, AuthoraCare Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 or the Jamestown Alumni Association, P.O. Box 1345, Jamestown, NC 27282.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 5, 2022.