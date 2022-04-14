Berrier, Betty Sue Odell
February 17, 1944 - April 12, 2022
Betty Sue Odell Berrier, age 78, of Greensboro, NC, passed away peacefully at home in her sleep on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. She died due to COPD, stage IV.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel in Eden, NC, with burial to follow at Ridge-View Cemetery in Eden. A visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Fair Funeral Home.
Mrs. Berrier was born February 17, 1944, in Rockingham County to the late Pryor Wilson Odell and Lelia Ann Patterson Odell Ferris.
She was a retired nurse who loved her family and believed in Jesus Christ, her savior. She loved to read and studied her Bible daily. She also enjoyed suspenseful mystery novels by her favorite author, James Patterson. She was quick-witted and could make anyone laugh. She loved to send greeting cards to family members just to say hello and that she loved them and was thinking about them, often including a little cash, because she always wanted to help others. When she was younger and healthy, she loved to sing a cappella at church and her favorite song to sing was "I've Never Been This Homesick Before." She enjoyed listening to gospel music and her favorite flower was a red rose. Her favorite color was purple, and her favorite movie was The Blind Side, which she often quoted to her children, "I need a proper hug." She had 6 children, 12 grandchildren, 2 granddogs, 4 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Ray Howard Ferris; husband, Howard Pinknen Berrier Sr.; brother, Otis "Bo" Odell; half-brother, Gerald Wayne Ferris; sisters, Florence Cornelia Odell Dalton Dodson, Rebecca Ann Odell, and Reva Blanche Odell Burchell; and granddaughter, Shannon Pearl Ellison.
Surviving are her daughters, Phyllis Annette Berrier Ellison (Fredrick James "Jimmy" Ellison, dec.) of Lake Butler, FL; Carolyn Sue Berrier of Eden, NC; Ella Louise Berrier Garab Becraft of Lewisville, NC; Violet Annette Berrier of Eden, NC; sons, Howard Pinknen Berrier, Jr. (Angela Dawn Walker Berrier, dec.) of Lake Butler, FL, and George Berrier (Brandon Mathis) of Greensboro, NC; sisters, Gracie Marie Odell Carter (Howard Ray Carter, dec.) of Eden, NC; Dora Virginia Odell, Price (Bobby King Price, dec.) of Eden, NC; half-brother, Harold Ray Ferris of Madison, NC; and half-sister, Shelby Jeanette Ferris Carter (James Carter) of Eden, NC.
