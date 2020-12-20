Bowman, Betty LaRue O'Ferrell
Betty LaRue O'Ferrell Bowman, 92, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Friends Home Guilford.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
LaRue was born February 18, 1928 in Guilford County, NC to the late James O'Ferrell and Gertrude Carter O'Ferrell. She was a member of West Market Street United Methodist Church and worked as a registered nurse at Moses Cone Hospital until her retirement.
LaRue was preceded in death by her husband, John Bowman, her sister, Iris O'Ferrell and her brother, Clyde O'Ferrell.
Survivors include her sons, Bill Sharpe (Ruth) and Richard Sharpe (Vicki), and her sister Audrey Hutchison (Wilmer). Other survivors include stepchildren, Janet Darnell (Steve), Bonnie Bowman, and Johnny Bowman (Lane). Additionally, she is survived by grandchildren, Amber Ray (Sam), John Thomas Sharpe (Jordan), Megan Naquin (Justin), Allison Sharpe (Andy Lewis), Evan Sharpe, Ben Darnell, and Susan Darnell. LaRue is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 20, 2020.