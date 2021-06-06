Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road
Pleasant Garden, NC
Betty Jean "Jeannie" Brabham
Greensboro — Betty Jean "Jeannie" Brabham, 90, died Thursday, June 3, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Pleasant Garden Baptist Church. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 6, 2021.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel.
2 Entries
So sorry to hear about Mrs. Brabham. Carl, Jay and family, you are in my prayers. God bless.
Vic
Vic Moran
June 8, 2021
It was in the mid '80s when I first met Mrs. "Jeannie" Brabham. I had been searching for someone who sold Mary Kay, and came across her card and phone number. I called and we set an appointment time to meet at my home. To my pleasant surprise, appeared this very lovely, well-coiffed, vibrant lady, full of personality. By the end of our session, not only had I purchased items, she had pursuaded me to become a consultant. I'm certain this scenario played out numerous times over the years. Her beauty has most certainly touched many lives, in many places.
May your hearts continue to be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together, as you celebrate a life well lived.