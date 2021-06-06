It was in the mid '80s when I first met Mrs. "Jeannie" Brabham. I had been searching for someone who sold Mary Kay, and came across her card and phone number. I called and we set an appointment time to meet at my home. To my pleasant surprise, appeared this very lovely, well-coiffed, vibrant lady, full of personality. By the end of our session, not only had I purchased items, she had pursuaded me to become a consultant. I'm certain this scenario played out numerous times over the years. Her beauty has most certainly touched many lives, in many places. May your hearts continue to be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together, as you celebrate a life well lived.

Brenda Jones Other June 7, 2021