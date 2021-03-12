Menu
Betty Jean Bryson
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Bryson (Owen), Betty Jean

December 5, 1930 - March 6, 2021

Betty Jean Bryson (Owen), 90, died March 6, 2021, at Blumenthal's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetery. All Covid-19 rules and guidelines will apply.

Mrs. Bryson was born December 5, 1930 in Greensboro, North Carolina to Edgar and Annie Owen. She graduated in 1948 from Greensboro High School in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Mrs. Bryson married the love her life, Joseph Eugene Bryson, on August 10, 1950. She is survived by her daughters, Terri Bryson, Sheila Bryson-Eckroade and Linda Bryson; sons-in-law, Charles Robinson and Robert Eckroade; three grandchildren Julie, Robbie and Lee Gaines; grandchildren-in-law, Gigi Gaines and six great-grandchildren, Haley and Kaylin Hodges, Charley, Bryson, Dale and Harker Gaines. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jewell Owen Clapp.

She was a member of the West Market Street United Methodist Church. She was a avid reader and crafter--known by many for her skills at making Chrismons, which are on numerous trees in the local Methodist churches.

She will be greatly missed by his family and everyone who knew her.

Arrangements are with Forbis and Dick Funeral Services on North Elm Street.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
Shelia So sorry to see this, She was a beautiful Lady
Patricia M Powell
March 12, 2021
Such a fine person. How much she and her deceased husband, Dr. Joe Bryson meant to Faye and I. I am so happy that I introduced them to Harkers Island and the many good times we had there. I extend my best wishes to the girls and their families
Ralph R. Nelson
March 12, 2021
