Bryson (Owen), Betty JeanDecember 5, 1930 - March 6, 2021Betty Jean Bryson (Owen), 90, died March 6, 2021, at Blumenthal's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetery. All Covid-19 rules and guidelines will apply.Mrs. Bryson was born December 5, 1930 in Greensboro, North Carolina to Edgar and Annie Owen. She graduated in 1948 from Greensboro High School in Greensboro, North Carolina.Mrs. Bryson married the love her life, Joseph Eugene Bryson, on August 10, 1950. She is survived by her daughters, Terri Bryson, Sheila Bryson-Eckroade and Linda Bryson; sons-in-law, Charles Robinson and Robert Eckroade; three grandchildren Julie, Robbie and Lee Gaines; grandchildren-in-law, Gigi Gaines and six great-grandchildren, Haley and Kaylin Hodges, Charley, Bryson, Dale and Harker Gaines. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jewell Owen Clapp.She was a member of the West Market Street United Methodist Church. She was a avid reader and crafter--known by many for her skills at making Chrismons, which are on numerous trees in the local Methodist churches.She will be greatly missed by his family and everyone who knew her.Arrangements are with Forbis and Dick Funeral Services on North Elm Street.