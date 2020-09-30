Monroe, Betty Carleen Tate
November 22, 1931 - September 28, 2020
Betty Carleen Tate Monroe, 88, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Spring Arbor.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, October 2, at Forbis & Dick–Stokesdale, NC. Funeral pandemic regulations will apply.
A Greensboro native, Carleen was born on November 22, 1931, the daughter of the late Julian Edison Tate and Margaret Beal Tate. She was a member of Eller Memorial Baptist Church and attended Stokesdale Christian Church while residing at Countryside Village. She retired from Burlington Industries after more than thirty years of work. She thoroughly enjoyed music, singing and traveling.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Douglas Tate (June) and husbands Bryant Gilliam, Rex Holland, and Letcher Monroe. Surviving are stepchildren Mattie Holland and her daughter Holland Pritchett, Rick Holland (Debbie) with sons Micah Holland, Jacob Holland (Erin), Tim Monroe (Sharon), Pam Gordon, and Susan Williford and nephews Michael Tate (Ginnie) and Stephen Tate (Kelly) and Timothy Tate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to AuthoraCare, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.
You are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com
.