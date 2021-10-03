Carter, Betty Hastings
August 5, 1941 - September 29, 2021
Betty H. Carter of Greensboro passed away on September 29, 2021 at the age of 80.
Betty was the daughter of the late Olin and Snodie Hastings. She was pre-deceased by Bobby Carter, her husband of 45 years, and is survived by her sons, Christopher and Jonathan Carter; as well as her brother, Jim Hastings; sister-in-law, Patsy Hastings; niece, Melissa Cox and nephew, Dan Hastings.
A graduate of Meredith College and Duke University, Betty's passions were music and history. She played piano, organ and handbells and was the organist at her home church of Concordia Lutheran while she was still in high school. She worked at the North Carolina Department of Archives and History as well as the UNCG library, where she served as university archivist. While at UNCG, she started an oral history project that interviewed women who had served in the military, which is now the Betty H. Carter Women Veterans Historical Project. After her retirement in 2010, she enjoyed travelling to the Outer Banks, collecting pottery, reading and taking care of her cats.
Betty was a member of First Lutheran Church in Greensboro where she served as president of the church council and was a member of the handbell choir for over 30 years. She was also involved in the Greensboro City Schools PTA and served as president of the Greensboro council of PTAs.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Women Veterans Historical Project Fund at the UNCG University Libraries.
A memorial service will be held at First Lutheran Church at a later date.
Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 3, 2021.