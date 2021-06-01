Franks, Betty Kernodle
December 11, 1938 - May 29, 2021
Mrs. Betty Kernodle Franks passed away the morning of May 29, 2021. Her spirit and soul now rest in the hands of the Lord.
Betty was born on December 11th, 1938 to William Page and Annabelle Kernodle in Greensboro, North Carolina. She attended Lindley Junior High and Greensboro Senior High School Class of 1957. She was active in many groups in high school, including the marching band, and was a majorette and head majorette her senior year. One of her prized memories was when the band played the halftime show in DC for the Washington Redskins in 1956 that was nationally televised. After high school, she attended Woman's College (now UNCG). She finished her education at a tech school in Ashville, where she achieved certification as a Medical Lab Technician.
Betty worked her entire career as a medical technician for several prominent medical groups in Greensboro and retired from the UNCG Student Health Center.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 58 years, Dick Franks; daughter Ashleigh Franks and husband Joe McMeans; son, Andy Franks and wife Maria; grandson, Thomas; grandchildren, Tuesday Lykins, Daniella, Ashley, and Johnny Goldean; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Jimison and Karson Lykins; brother-in -law, Donald Franks; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Charlie Lowe and their children, Alex Lowe and Rebecca Barefoot and her husband, Stuart.
The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful care given to Betty and the family by Hospice.
Betty's life will be celebrated at 6 PM, Thursday, June 3 at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel with visitation following. Online condolences may be offered at haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 1, 2021.