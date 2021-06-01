Menu
Betty Kernodle Franks
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Franks, Betty Kernodle

December 11, 1938 - May 29, 2021

Mrs. Betty Kernodle Franks passed away the morning of May 29, 2021. Her spirit and soul now rest in the hands of the Lord.

Betty was born on December 11th, 1938 to William Page and Annabelle Kernodle in Greensboro, North Carolina. She attended Lindley Junior High and Greensboro Senior High School Class of 1957. She was active in many groups in high school, including the marching band, and was a majorette and head majorette her senior year. One of her prized memories was when the band played the halftime show in DC for the Washington Redskins in 1956 that was nationally televised. After high school, she attended Woman's College (now UNCG). She finished her education at a tech school in Ashville, where she achieved certification as a Medical Lab Technician.

Betty worked her entire career as a medical technician for several prominent medical groups in Greensboro and retired from the UNCG Student Health Center.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 58 years, Dick Franks; daughter Ashleigh Franks and husband Joe McMeans; son, Andy Franks and wife Maria; grandson, Thomas; grandchildren, Tuesday Lykins, Daniella, Ashley, and Johnny Goldean; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Jimison and Karson Lykins; brother-in -law, Donald Franks; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Charlie Lowe and their children, Alex Lowe and Rebecca Barefoot and her husband, Stuart.

The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful care given to Betty and the family by Hospice.

Betty's life will be celebrated at 6 PM, Thursday, June 3 at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel with visitation following. Online condolences may be offered at haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Dick, Ashleigh, Andy and family, we join in the loss of sweet Betty. We will miss her but she will live on in our wonderful memories of her and the fun times we had over the years.
Ben & Barbara Eldridge
June 3, 2021
Dick & family, We were saddened to hear of Betty's passing. We pray you find peace in the shelter of the Lord, and be comforted in the memories you will hold in your hearts. Nancy & Roger Cromer
Nancy Cromer
June 2, 2021
Dear Dick and Family, I am so sorry to hear about Betty. Sending hugs to y'all til I see you in person.
Linda Hedrick
Friend
June 2, 2021
It was my pleasure to know Betty. She was a fun and kind person. My condolences to Dick, Andy, and Ashleigh. I know you will miss her!
Olive Jordan
June 2, 2021
I send my deepest condolences to Dick Ashleigh Andy and other family members. I will always remember Betty at Phil´s party.
Mary Rakestraw
Friend
June 2, 2021
