Holt, Betty Melvin



August 25, 1929 - June 10, 2021



Betty Melvin Holt, daughter of Lacy Butler Melvin and Polly Hughes Melvin, passed away peacefully at the Authoracare Hospice House of Burlington, NC, on June 10th, 2021, after a very short battle with cancer. Betty was born in Greensboro and was a native of Guilford County. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Billy Sue Baily, and a foster brother, Odell Roberson. Betty's survivors include a sister, Julia Ann Melvin of Butner, NC, a daughter, Jeanie Holt Lewis and son-in-law, Pastor James Daryl Lewis of McLeansville, NC, a grandson, Pastor James Brandon Lewis and wife, Olivia Welborn Lewis, of Pierre, SD, a grandson, Naval Airman Allen Tyler Lewis and wife Lyndsey Batchler Lewis, of Browns Mill, NJ. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren: Ava, Camden, Charlotte, Madison, Allie and Greyson, along with several nieces and nephews.



Betty was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Allen Bascom Holt, Jr. They were married for 59 years before his death in 2012. Betty always said he was her best friend and they were devoted to each other. She looked forward to being reunited with him.



As a member of Mt Pleasant United Methodist Church for over sixty years, she served as a member of the choir, a Sunday school teacher, a member of the Pleasanteer's Circle, a member of the long range planning committee and the building committee. Betty was active in the community, belonging to the Pansy Garden Club and the McLeansville Homemakers club. She was known for her cakes and was always willing to bake for anyone in need. They were always the way she showed appreciation to anyone who had helped her or others in times of crisis. Betty was instilled with a spirit of determination and perseverance. That same spirit of determination saw her through unbelievable traumas, but she never gave up.



Betty retired from Guilford County Planning and Development, as a senior planner. She was the first female subdivision control planner in N.C. She taught a class on subdivision control each spring at the Institute of Government in Chapel Hill, NC.



She was devoted to the Murdoch School in Butner, NC. The work they did with her younger sister, Julia Ann Melvin, has been inspiring. In lieu of flowers, it was Betty's request that memorials be made to Murdoch Developmental Center, 1600 East C Street, Butner, NC 27509, care of Parkview Cottage 27509.



There will be a memorial service at Mount Pleasant Methodist Church, on June 26th at 3 p.m. Funeral service will be handled by George Brothers Funeral Services.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 23, 2021.