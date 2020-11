Betty Jean Wade Fields



Greensboro — Betty Jean Wade Fields, 85, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday. November 7 at Coble's Lutheran Church Cemetery, 5200 Coble Church Rd., Julian. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 6, 2020.