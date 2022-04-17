Menu
Betty Stewart Jordan
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem
2901 Lyndhurst Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Jordan, Betty Stewart

October 1, 1944 - April 5, 2022

Betty went home to Heaven on April 5, 2022. She passed away at her home in Oak Ridge, NC with Sonny and Lisa at her bedside. Betty succumbed to cancer after a long, hard and valiant fight over many years.

Betty was born on October 1, 1944 in Eden (Rockingham County), North Carolina, the daughter of the late Harry S. and Odessa Hankins Stewart. She married Clinton M. Jordan Jr., "Sonny." Betty and Sonny celebrated their 54th anniversary this past March 9th.

Betty is survived by her husband Sonny; her son Michael A. Cain of Eden, NC; her daughter Lisa Jordan Yokeley of Kernersville, NC; and her "son" Anthony Cain of Germanton, NC, whom she and Sonny raised as their own. She is also survived by her son-in law Daniel Yokeley (whom she called her son), brother Carlton E. Stewart of Eden, NC; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including a very special granddaughter, who was Betty's shining star, Marla Nicole Yokeley. Those who passed before her were her two sisters and two brothers.

In her professional life, Betty started working as a real estate agent in 1988, after raising her children. She adored real estate because she loved and always wanted to help people. Betty never met a stranger, and everyone she came into contact with liked her. In her real estate career and in her personal life. Betty touched many lives in positive ways.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks with gratitude that memorial donations, in Betty's name, be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (or online @stjude.org).

The family would also like to thank Betty's medical team who took such good care of her for many years--Drs. Judy Hopkins and Sherry Ryter Brown (and their staff) and Hospice.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 17, 2022.
