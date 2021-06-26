Matthews, Betty Mae



1932 - 2021



Betty Mae Matthews, 89, died Thursday, June 24 at Beacon Place in Greensboro.



Funeral will be 2:00 PM Monday, June 28, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park.



Betty was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and retired from P. Lorillard Co.



She is preceded in death by her husband, W. H. "Dub" Matthews, Jr., son, Ronnie Matthews; and sister, Martha Moore.



She is survived by son, Rick Matthews (Teresa); daughter, Donna Matthews Ross (David); daughter in law, Carolyn Summers Matthews; grandchildren, Michelle Sessoms (Scott), Aimee Matthews, Amanda Russo (Billy), and Stuart Matthews (Alicia); along with several great grandchildren.



Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 5585 Burlington Road, McLeansville, NC 27301.



The family will receive friends from 1-1:45 PM Monday at the church prior to the service.



George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2021.