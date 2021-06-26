Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Mae Matthews
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC
Matthews, Betty Mae

1932 - 2021

Betty Mae Matthews, 89, died Thursday, June 24 at Beacon Place in Greensboro.

Funeral will be 2:00 PM Monday, June 28, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park.

Betty was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and retired from P. Lorillard Co.

She is preceded in death by her husband, W. H. "Dub" Matthews, Jr., son, Ronnie Matthews; and sister, Martha Moore.

She is survived by son, Rick Matthews (Teresa); daughter, Donna Matthews Ross (David); daughter in law, Carolyn Summers Matthews; grandchildren, Michelle Sessoms (Scott), Aimee Matthews, Amanda Russo (Billy), and Stuart Matthews (Alicia); along with several great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 5585 Burlington Road, McLeansville, NC 27301.

The family will receive friends from 1-1:45 PM Monday at the church prior to the service.

George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
5585 Burlington Road, McLeansville, NC
Jun
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
5585 Burlington Road, McLeansville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
George Brothers Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by George Brothers Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Eddie and Linda Friddle
June 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results