Powers, Betty Stafford
August 5, 1933 - September 30, 2021
Betty Strafford Powers, 88 passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC.
A memorial service will be held at Starmount Presbyterian Church in Greensboro on Saturday, October 23rd at 2pm with Dr. Charlie Lee officiating. A reception will follow at the family home.
Betty was born August 5, 1933, in Alamance County, NC, daughter of the late Frank T. and Lettie C. Stafford. In her life she had the chance to travel around the world, living in India, Iran, and the South Pacific then returning to Greensboro, NC. She was a devout Christian and active member of Starmount Presbyterian Church. More than anything, she loved her children, grandchildren, extended family, and friends. Her memory will be cherished by many, and she will be missed tremendously.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Henley Powers; son, Kevin Michael Powers; brother Jack Stafford, and sister Margaret Stafford Lester. She is survived by her children, Alan Powers and wife Rosa Dargan-Powers of Boone, NC, grandsons Dargan Powers and Aidan Powers; daughter, Karen Powers Nicely and husband Nathan Nicely of Chapel Hill, NC, grandson Nolan Nicely and granddaughter Nora Nicely.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Betty's memory to Starmount Presbyterian Church, 3501 West Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27403.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 10, 2021.