Mrs. Betty has been a wonderful neighbor, friend, nurse, cook, therapist, counselor, lawn keeper (Yep. It wasn´t long ago that Mrs. Betty mowed my front yard every Friday, or Saturday. She would also water all my plants when Tracy & I would go to the beach in June of every year. . I could go on and on with the things Mrs.Betty has done for me & with me. I will treasure all of the good times & life´s lessons she gave me (Mr. Bill also) It´s not good bye It´s see you soon Love you gal

Michelle Samsel January 12, 2022