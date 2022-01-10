Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty J. Rogers
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC
Rogers, Betty J.

Betty J. Rogers, 92, was called home on Saturday, January 8th. Her work on earth was done. She has gone to her eternal home as she heard Jesus say, "Well done faithful servant of the Lord!"

Betty (mama) was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church in Randleman where she held numerous positions for more than 20 years. She worked hard her whole life both in public work and as a devoted mother and wife. She loved to cook and care for others, as well as her love for animals. She was a selfless member of our society and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by sons, Arnold Rogers and wife Faye, Robert Rogers and wife Barbara; daughters, Janice Rogers and Debbie Britt; four grandchildren, Lindsay, Jason, Harrison, Elliott; two great grandchildren, Cooper, Cora and her grand dog, Ember.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Rogers, her father, Otis Hayden Fox; her mother, Hazel Price Fox and eight siblings.

Mrs. Rogers will remain at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel where on Wednesday friends are in invited to come by the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to pay their respects and sign her memorial book.

A private family service will be held at the Guilford Memorial Park Mausoleum. There will be a Service of Remembrance for her friends and family held at a later date at Grace Baptist Church and will be announced when confirmed.

The family would like to extend a warm and loving thank you to the staff at Moses Cone Hospital, 6th floor east and Palliative Care. We would also like to thank the staff at AuthoraCare Collective, Beacon Place for their kindness, care and compassion. We would also like to thank our friends and family members for their support and love during this time of sorrow and pain.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Betty's memory to AuthoraCare Collective 2502 Summit Ave. Greensboro, NC 27405 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Way, Memphis, TN 38105

Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Reposing
8:30a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel Sedgefield Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Mrs. Betty has been a wonderful neighbor, friend, nurse, cook, therapist, counselor, lawn keeper (Yep. It wasn´t long ago that Mrs. Betty mowed my front yard every Friday, or Saturday. She would also water all my plants when Tracy & I would go to the beach in June of every year. . I could go on and on with the things Mrs.Betty has done for me & with me. I will treasure all of the good times & life´s lessons she gave me (Mr. Bill also) It´s not good bye It´s see you soon Love you gal
Michelle Samsel
January 12, 2022
Betty was such a sweet lady. Always smiling and wanting to talk at church. She´s so happy now, having a big family reunion and talking with the Lord.
Jackie Pugh
Friend
January 12, 2022
Bryan and Vicki Spivey
January 11, 2022
Great person too everyone RIP
Steve Simmons
January 10, 2022
Betty was a joy to know. We will miss her dearly. The family is in our prayers.
Stephen & Karen Hennis
Other
January 10, 2022
Sorry to hear. I did not know Miss Betty but have know Janice and Debbie many years. Prayers for the family.
Vickie. Memphis,Tn.
January 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results