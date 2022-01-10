Rogers, Betty J.
Betty J. Rogers, 92, was called home on Saturday, January 8th. Her work on earth was done. She has gone to her eternal home as she heard Jesus say, "Well done faithful servant of the Lord!"
Betty (mama) was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church in Randleman where she held numerous positions for more than 20 years. She worked hard her whole life both in public work and as a devoted mother and wife. She loved to cook and care for others, as well as her love for animals. She was a selfless member of our society and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by sons, Arnold Rogers and wife Faye, Robert Rogers and wife Barbara; daughters, Janice Rogers and Debbie Britt; four grandchildren, Lindsay, Jason, Harrison, Elliott; two great grandchildren, Cooper, Cora and her grand dog, Ember.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Rogers, her father, Otis Hayden Fox; her mother, Hazel Price Fox and eight siblings.
Mrs. Rogers will remain at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel where on Wednesday friends are in invited to come by the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to pay their respects and sign her memorial book.
A private family service will be held at the Guilford Memorial Park Mausoleum. There will be a Service of Remembrance for her friends and family held at a later date at Grace Baptist Church and will be announced when confirmed.
The family would like to extend a warm and loving thank you to the staff at Moses Cone Hospital, 6th floor east and Palliative Care. We would also like to thank the staff at AuthoraCare Collective, Beacon Place for their kindness, care and compassion. We would also like to thank our friends and family members for their support and love during this time of sorrow and pain.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Betty's memory to AuthoraCare Collective 2502 Summit Ave. Greensboro, NC 27405 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Way, Memphis, TN 38105
Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 10, 2022.