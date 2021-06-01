Sawyers, Betty Jones
May 22, 1930 - May 30, 2021
Betty Anne Jones Sawyers, age 91, of Eden, NC, left her earthly home on Sunday afternoon, May 30, 2021 at Gibson House (Hospice of Rockingham County) to be received in the arms of our Lord and Savior.
Her going-home service will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021. conducted by her nephew, Chaplain Dusty Ball, and Pastor Rob Keaton and Minister Roy Moulden at Kings Highway Christian Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 10 am till 11 am. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Born May 22, 1930 to the late D. Ross Jones, Sr. and Martha Sutliff Jones, she was a longtime member of Kings Highway Christian Church and a retiree of Fieldcrest Mills.
Preceding her in death, along with her parents, was her husband of 60 years, William "Billy" G. Sawyers, as well as her siblings, Lucinda Taylor, Helen Matthews, Nora Stearns, Lula Adams, Camilla York, Elsie Wesley, Daniel R. Jones, Jr., Carl Jones and Robert "Bob" Jones.
Betty was a warm and caring woman with a great personality who could make us laugh, even while enduring her own declining health issues. She was a remarkable woman who was confident, amazing and fun to be around. She was firm in her convictions too, when she felt she needed to be, and would give you that "look" letting you know she was serious. She was very proud of her family and her upbringing. She would tell stories about being raised in a big, loving, and happy family and how each sibling would look after each other. Her family values and bond with them continued throughout her amazing life.
She will be missed by her shopping friends, Ann Biggs and Gaynelle Gregory, as we are sure she will miss y'all. Instead of standing at the doors of a mall, she will be waiting for you at the gates of Heaven.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her loving sister, Patricia Ball, her special nephews, Dusty and Jeff Ball, all of Elkin, NC and her special nieces, Karen Ward of Eden and Myra Tudor of Reidsville. Also, her special nephew-in-law, Mike Joyce of Horse Pasture, VA, as well as other precious nieces and nephews.
Her family would like to offer special thanks to Hospice of Rockingham County and the whole staff that were so kind to her during her declining health.
In lieu of flowers, Betty requested memorial contributions to Hospice of Rockingham County, Po Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com
.
Fair Funeral Home and Cremations
432 Boone Road, Eden, NC 27288
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 1, 2021.