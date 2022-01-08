Betty Hudson Shaw
Reidsville — Betty Hudson Shaw, 82, of Reidsville, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the Brian Center of Eden.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Greenview Cemetery with Pastor Sandy Brown officiating. There will be no formal visitation.
Betty was a native of Rockingham County and the daughter of the late James and Ethel Hudson. She retired as vice president from Jefferson Standard after 30 years of service and later worked in the furniture industry for 17 years. Betty was an accomplished bowler and enjoyed the sport for most of her life. She was an avid animal lover and had many pets over her lifetime. Along with her parents, Betty was also preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Shaw.
Betty is survived by her cousin, David Hudson and wife Donna, special friends Alan and Diane Carter and many other friends.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at the Brian Center for their consistent and compassionate care for Betty.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2022.