Adams, Beulah Lee Monroe
GREENSBORO - Mrs. Beulah M. Adams, 84, of Greensboro, passed on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at her residence.
She is survived by her husband: Henry Clay Adams of the home; daughters: Bernice M. Clemons (Dann) of Thomasville and Tonya D. Adams of Greensboro; grandchildren: Sheena M. Crawley (Louis) of McLeansville, NC, Stephen T. Stewart II (William) of Greensboro and Maleyah M. Adams of Greensboro; great-granddaughter, Leah M. Crawley of McLeansville; cousins: Nanie Brown of Phoenix, AZ and Mary Anna Monroe of Fayetteville; brothers-in-law: Walter E. Adams of Greensboro and Paul F. Adams (Ella) of Weldon; a host of other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. in the Memorial Chapel of Cofield Mortuary, 501 West Third Street, Weldon, NC with Rev. Joseph L. Battle officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cofield Mortuary where condolences may be sent via https://www.cofieldmortuary.com
or [email protected]
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 22, 2021.