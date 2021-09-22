Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Beulah Lee Adams
FUNERAL HOME
Cofield Mortuary - Weldon
501 West Third Street
Weldon, NC
Adams, Beulah Lee Monroe

GREENSBORO - Mrs. Beulah M. Adams, 84, of Greensboro, passed on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at her residence.

She is survived by her husband: Henry Clay Adams of the home; daughters: Bernice M. Clemons (Dann) of Thomasville and Tonya D. Adams of Greensboro; grandchildren: Sheena M. Crawley (Louis) of McLeansville, NC, Stephen T. Stewart II (William) of Greensboro and Maleyah M. Adams of Greensboro; great-granddaughter, Leah M. Crawley of McLeansville; cousins: Nanie Brown of Phoenix, AZ and Mary Anna Monroe of Fayetteville; brothers-in-law: Walter E. Adams of Greensboro and Paul F. Adams (Ella) of Weldon; a host of other relatives and many friends.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. in the Memorial Chapel of Cofield Mortuary, 501 West Third Street, Weldon, NC with Rev. Joseph L. Battle officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cofield Mortuary where condolences may be sent via https://www.cofieldmortuary.com or [email protected]
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Cofield Mortuary - Weldon
501 West Third Street P.O. Box 72, Weldon, NC
Sep
25
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Cofield Mortuary - Weldon
501 West Third Street P.O. Box 72, Weldon, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cofield Mortuary - Weldon
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cofield Mortuary - Weldon.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
J.
October 11, 2021
My condolences and prayers to the family's
James f Slade
Friend
September 23, 2021
Sonya Grantham-Griffis
September 22, 2021
Willie Earl Duncan
September 21, 2021
Thanking God for the Life of such a Loving, Sharing, Inspirational, Gentle Spirit. Love and Blessing to All of the Family...
Adonis & Michelle Miles (Brandon, FL)
Family
September 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results