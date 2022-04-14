Boyd, Beulah Soles
July 9, 1938 - April 13, 2022
Beulah Soles Boyd, age 83, resident of High Point, transitioned to her forever heavenly home on April 13, 2022.
Beulah was born July 9, 1938, in Columbus County, daughter to Doris and Bessie Soles. She attended School for the Deaf in Morganton, NC. During her time there, she met Buddy Boyd. After their time at Morganton, the two were married April 22, 1961.
Beulah was a dedicated wife, mother, friend, employee, and member of the Deaf community. She was committed to the Deaf ministry at Green Street Baptist Church in High Point. After retiring in 1998 from W & J Rives, she enjoyed being with her family and friends. In early 2021 she contracted the COVID virus, and eventually went into decline with pneumonia. The doctors said she had a maximum of six months. Her God had different plans, and gave her 12 months of quality living. We are thankful first to God! Second to her friends for pushing her to survive and finally to Lexington Health Care Center, her home for the last twelve months for turning her life around.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son John Fredrick Boyd, brother Francis Soles, nieces, Vicky Lee and Vicki Graham.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons and their wives, Robin and Karen Boyd of Portland, Oregon, and Ricky and Marcia Boyd of Jamestown, NC. Two grandchildren – Sheri and Evan Boyd of Portland Oregon. Four step grandchildren – Jesse and Candace Stone of Portland, Oregon, Dustin McKenzie of Boston, MA and Crystal McKenzie of Naples, Florida.
Come celebrate her earthly journey with us April 15, 2022 at Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point, NC. The family will receive friends from 11:30 for visitation and the service will begin at Noon. Burial will take place immediately after at Floral Garden Cemetery in High Point, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing of Davidson County, 8 Franklin Street, Lexington, NC 27292.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 14, 2022.