Beulah Mae Bracey
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
1024 Homeland Ave
Greensboro, NC
Beulah Mae Bracey

Gibsonville — Beulah Mae Bracey, 74, died Saturday, February 20, 2021. A public viewing and family visitation will be held on Saturday, February 27 from 12 to 6 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home, 1024 Homeland Ave.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
1024 Homeland Ave, Greensboro, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dakota and family, we are so sorry to hear about the passing of your dear mother (A.K.A Ms. Mae) She was a kind women and will truly be missed in the neighborhood. Please know that you and the family are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Chris and Penny Council and Family
March 1, 2021
Our prayers are with the family.
Mary Swann
February 27, 2021
