Gibsonville — Beulah Mae Bracey, 74, died Saturday, February 20, 2021. A public viewing and family visitation will be held on Saturday, February 27 from 12 to 6 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home, 1024 Homeland Ave.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 26, 2021.
Dakota and family, we are so sorry to hear about the passing of your dear mother (A.K.A Ms. Mae) She was a kind women and will truly be missed in the neighborhood. Please know that you and the family are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.