Hill, Beverly Ann Bradford



January 21, 1937 - June 22, 2021



Beverly joined the love of her life, Herman, in heaven on June 22, 2021 after battling an exhausting illness. She was surrounded by loved ones at the time of her death. She most recently lived in Ball Ground, Georgia, but lived in Savannah, Georgia for the past 19 years and previously lived in Summerfield, North Carolina for 35 years.



Beverly was born January 21st, 1937 in Birmingham, AL to the late Lucy Belle and Claude Bradford. She grew up in Birmingham, AL, Savannah, GA and Columbia, SC, where she was blessed to be raised by a loving grandmother, aunts and uncles.



In high school, Beverly was an outstanding basketball player and was the Eau Claire High School homecoming queen in Columbia, SC. While attending Columbia College, she met her future husband, Herman Hill. They enjoyed a marriage of 61 years, raised 3 children, and shared a love of horses, USC Gamecocks, travel, friends and, most of all, family.



Beverly led a life of service to her community and church. She was a Sunday school teacher at Oak Ridge Methodist church, Brownie Troop Leader, Jaycette member and PTA president at Summerfield Elementary School. She was an avid equestrian and all-around horse lover who bred, raised, sold, rode and showed quarter horses for over 30 years. Beverly was a member of the Piedmont Saddle Club, Sedgefield Hunt Club and served on the organization committee for the Oak Ridge Horse Show for many years. The culmination of her horse career was a 16-year stint as the treasurer of the North Carolina Quarter Horse Association. During her tenure with the NCQHA, she received the Charlie Miller award in 1988, the President's award in 1986 and 1997, and was inducted into NCQHA Hall of Fame in 1999.



Beverly was an enthusiastic bridge player and passed her competitive nature and love of playing the family card game "Liverpool Rummy" to her children and grandchildren, who play marathon games to this day. She was an excellent swimmer and water skier, enjoyed gardening, growing roses, decorating and celebrating the holidays, traveling with her husband and friends as well as spending time with her grandchildren. You always knew where you stood with Beverly. She was a woman of fortitude and strength and to say she was strong-willed would be an understatement. She let us know what was on her mind until the very end.



Beverly is survived by her daughter Dawn Gunter (Kim), son Stephen Hill (Jeannie), Paige Chesser (Joel); grandchildren Jacob, Rachel, Cody, Avery, Dillon and Allie; bonus grandchildren Erin, Seth and Brett; bonus great-grandchildren Bryson, Devin, Lucas and Cecilia; her cherished "sister" cousins Connie McFarland, Julia Quarles and Lucy Allison; sister-in-law Claudia Freeman, brother-in-law Jim Rodgers, nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends.



Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Lucy Belle and Claude Bradford, grandmother Jennie Bradford, brother Claude Bradford, Aunt Fannie Ruth and Uncle Hoyt Prater, Aunt Florence and Uncle Henri Bradford, sister and brother-in-law Betty and Delayne Graham, sister-in-law Billie Rodgers and brother-in-law Melvin Freeman.



A graveside memorial service will be held in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery, 330 Greenwich Road in Savannah, GA 31401 on Saturday, June 26 at 11:30 a.m.



Memorial services are provided by Northside Funeral Home in Roswell, GA (770.645.1414). Flowers may be delivered to Fox and Weeks Funeral Home, 7200 Hodgson Memorial Dr., Savannah, GA 31406 or donations may be made to the Hospice organization of your choice.



Beverly's family would like to thank her caregivers for the past several years - Tricia Hicks, Sha Manigo, Eva Jenkins, Amber Hicks and her "angel" on earth for the past 3 months, Emelia Jonah. They are forever grateful to the wonderful care provided by Spanish Oaks Hospice in Savannah and Inspire Hospice of Ball Ground, GA.



Mom, you will be missed every single day but we are so very grateful you are finally in a place of peace and rest. We know you are dancing the shag with Dad in heaven.



But with God, all things are possible.



Northside Chapel Funeral Directors and Crematory



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 24, 2021.