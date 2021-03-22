Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road
Pleasant Garden, NC
Beverly Payne Kivett
Pleasant Garden — Beverly Payne Kivett, 75, died Friday, March 19, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at West Asheboro Church of God, 197 Lewallen Road, Asheboro, NC, 27205. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 22, 2021.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel.
7 Entries
So many fond memories. Beautiful lady!
Ruth Levens Overmab
March 24, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Your Hilco Family
Coworker
March 23, 2021
Your Hilco Family
March 23, 2021
So sorry to learn this!
Paula Phipps White
March 22, 2021
Sorry for your loss of a great Lady.We will continue to pray for your family.
Bill and Sherry Fonner
Bill and Sherry Fonner
March 22, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your mother. Please let us know if there's anything we can do. Keeping everyone in our prayers and hearts. Heaven gained another angel. Jerry, Cindy and Louise
Cindy Justice
March 22, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy to the Family of Beverly, she will be greatly missed by all us! She was my first cousin and I have such wonderful memories of seeing her in my younger years when we would go down to Bill and Catherine´s house to visit!!!!! Beverly and Ronnie always so great and now they are all in Heaven and healed!!!!!!! Such a sweet caring person who loved her family dearly