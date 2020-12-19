Segee, Beverly (Bev) Ann



March 8, 1938 - December 14, 2020



Ms. Beverly A. Segee, 82, went home to be with the Lord on December 14, 2020. She was born March 8, 1938 in Emporium, PA to the late Edward R. Segee and Kathryn N. Segee. She was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and spent her career as a registered nurse and as a nursing supervisor with Duke University Hospital.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John E. Segee. She is survived by her loving sister-in-law, Joyce Segee; nieces and nephews, Kathy Palmer (John), Patricia Medlock (Scott) and John Segee; great-nieces, Hailey Rhodes (Tyler), Kyndall Palmer and Sydney Medlock. Also surviving is her college roommate and life-long friend, Micqui' Reed, of the home they shared.



A private service will be held for the family at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Piedmont Cremation & Funeral Service of Graham, NC.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 19, 2020.