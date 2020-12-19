Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Beverly Ann Segee
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
Segee, Beverly (Bev) Ann

March 8, 1938 - December 14, 2020

Ms. Beverly A. Segee, 82, went home to be with the Lord on December 14, 2020. She was born March 8, 1938 in Emporium, PA to the late Edward R. Segee and Kathryn N. Segee. She was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and spent her career as a registered nurse and as a nursing supervisor with Duke University Hospital.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John E. Segee. She is survived by her loving sister-in-law, Joyce Segee; nieces and nephews, Kathy Palmer (John), Patricia Medlock (Scott) and John Segee; great-nieces, Hailey Rhodes (Tyler), Kyndall Palmer and Sydney Medlock. Also surviving is her college roommate and life-long friend, Micqui' Reed, of the home they shared.

A private service will be held for the family at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Piedmont Cremation & Funeral Service of Graham, NC.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 19, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.