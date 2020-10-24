Brown, Bill
May 2, 1932 - October 20, 2020
Billy G. Brown, 88, of Greensboro, NC, went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 20, 2020 in Myrtle Beach, SC. He was a very dedicated family man, affectionately known as "Pops" by his grandchildren and others. Bill was a graduate of Greensboro High School (Grimsley) and Guilford College, and was a US Navy veteran of the Korean War, serving from 1951-1955, which included duty at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He worked for over 40 years at Cone Mills Corporation and was a church youth Sunday School teacher, choir member and deacon for many years, and also coached or help coach many youth sports teams. He was a past member of Eller Memorial Baptist Church and a current member of Westover Church.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Mays Brown, his parents Bernice and Mamie Brown, and brother Wallace Brown.
Bill is survived by his daughter Kimberly Brown, son Mike Brown (Sabine), grandchildren Courtney Carroll, Jamie Toler, and Landis Brown Hinnant (Joseph), and great-grandchildren Ryan Tully, Ireland Carroll, Jacob Carroll, and Trinity Toler. He is also survived by a brother, Jack Brown, and many in-laws and nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Homestead Hospice of Myrtle Beach for their service and care given to Bill. A private family service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Baptist Children's Homes of NC, the Alzheimer's Association
, or Samaritan's Purse in Bill's honor.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 24, 2020.