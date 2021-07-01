Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bill Doutt
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funerals-Cremations
1720 Westchester Drive
High Point, NC
Doutt, Bill

November 29, 1930 - June 29, 2021

John W. (Bill) Doutt, 90, of Jamestown, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

He lived a wonderful life. He was an amazing husband, father, father-in-law and PaPa.

Bill was born in Six Mile, S.C. on November 29, 1930, to Robert T. Doutt and Ozella Fields Doutt. He loved to surf fish the NC beaches, especially Topsail Beach. He was an avid golfer, playing in the GGO 1978 Pro-Am with Jay Haas and also the LPGA Pro-Am in Philadelphia in the early 1980's.

Bill was the manager of the first McDonald's restaurant in Greensboro located on Summit Avenue. The store was owned by Triton Investment. He attended Hamburger U in Chicago and worked 32 years for Triton, advancing to the position of vice president of marketing, eastern region. This market was comprised of stores in Greensboro, High Point, Burlington and Graham.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie Barnes Doutt, one brother – Donald P. Doutt (Rachael) of Sneads Ferry, three children: John Daniel (Danny) Doutt (Gloria), Linda Doutt Wood (Bobby) and Sandra K. Doutt; five grandchildren: Patrick Doutt (Sara), Stephanie Doutt Justice (Chris), Sarah Jon Doutt, Andy Shelton (Sarah) and Tommy Ayers (BreAna), and 8 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his father and mother, brothers: Bobby Doutt and Jimmy Doutt, and wife Patsy Burton Doutt.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Westminster Gardens Cemetery, 3601 Whitehurst Road in Greensboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Home at High Point, address 1801 Westchester Drive in High Point, NC 27262; https://www.hospiceofthepiedmont.org.

Condolences may be expressed at www.wrightfs.com.

Wright Funerals-Cremations

1720 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Westminster Gardens Cemetery
3601 Whitehurst Road , Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funerals-Cremations
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wright Funerals-Cremations.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
The Couples Class,C.M.A. Edge worth and Sycmore st. Greensboro 1963
Don and Mona Chester
Friend
July 2, 2021
Very sorry to hear of Bill's passing. Bill was extremely helpful to me when I joined Triton. We had a very good working relationship and enjoyed our frequent visits to numerous golf courses. I am so sorry I cannot attend the service on Saturday.
Bill Hanna
July 1, 2021
God bless.
Larry Wells
Work
July 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results