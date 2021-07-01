Doutt, Bill
November 29, 1930 - June 29, 2021
John W. (Bill) Doutt, 90, of Jamestown, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
He lived a wonderful life. He was an amazing husband, father, father-in-law and PaPa.
Bill was born in Six Mile, S.C. on November 29, 1930, to Robert T. Doutt and Ozella Fields Doutt. He loved to surf fish the NC beaches, especially Topsail Beach. He was an avid golfer, playing in the GGO 1978 Pro-Am with Jay Haas and also the LPGA Pro-Am in Philadelphia in the early 1980's.
Bill was the manager of the first McDonald's restaurant in Greensboro located on Summit Avenue. The store was owned by Triton Investment. He attended Hamburger U in Chicago and worked 32 years for Triton, advancing to the position of vice president of marketing, eastern region. This market was comprised of stores in Greensboro, High Point, Burlington and Graham.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie Barnes Doutt, one brother – Donald P. Doutt (Rachael) of Sneads Ferry, three children: John Daniel (Danny) Doutt (Gloria), Linda Doutt Wood (Bobby) and Sandra K. Doutt; five grandchildren: Patrick Doutt (Sara), Stephanie Doutt Justice (Chris), Sarah Jon Doutt, Andy Shelton (Sarah) and Tommy Ayers (BreAna), and 8 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his father and mother, brothers: Bobby Doutt and Jimmy Doutt, and wife Patsy Burton Doutt.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Westminster Gardens Cemetery, 3601 Whitehurst Road in Greensboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Home at High Point, address 1801 Westchester Drive in High Point, NC 27262; https://www.hospiceofthepiedmont.org
.
Condolences may be expressed at www.wrightfs.com
.
Wright Funerals-Cremations
1720 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 1, 2021.