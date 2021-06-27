Semisch, Bill (Merle William)September 22, 1947 - June 22, 2021Mr. Bill (Merle William) Semisch II, 73, died Tuesday June 22, 2021 at his home in Greensboro, NC. Bill was born in Philadelphia PA to the late Merle William and Renee Smith Semisch. In 1955 Bill and his family moved from PA to Atlanta GA. Bill attended Auburn University and was a very Auburn loyal Tigers fan. He proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam era. He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and regularly attended the Indianapolis 500 race. In 1995 he moved to Greensboro NC, with his work with Eagle Electric and then Cooper Wiring. Bill loved Tommy Bahama panel back shirts, and always dressed for the holidays. Bill was not a fan of and did not like computers, smart phones, texting or emails. He would communicate in person or through his flip phone.Bill is survived by his sister Joanne Leonard and husband Tom of Cumming GA, two nephews; Andy Leonard and wife Janelle and their children Andrew and Maiya, Patrick Leonard and wife Holly and their children Tex and Tuck; one niece Tyler Magnus and husband Robert and their children Logan, Luke, and Lexie.The family will celebrate Bill's life with a private memorial service at a later date.Forbis and Dick Funeral Service North Elm Street Chapel Greensboro, NC is assisting the Semisch familyForbis and Dick Funeral Service1118 N Elm St Greensboro, NC 27410