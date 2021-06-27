Menu
Bill Bill Semisch
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Semisch, Bill (Merle William)

September 22, 1947 - June 22, 2021

Mr. Bill (Merle William) Semisch II, 73, died Tuesday June 22, 2021 at his home in Greensboro, NC. Bill was born in Philadelphia PA to the late Merle William and Renee Smith Semisch. In 1955 Bill and his family moved from PA to Atlanta GA. Bill attended Auburn University and was a very Auburn loyal Tigers fan. He proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam era. He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and regularly attended the Indianapolis 500 race. In 1995 he moved to Greensboro NC, with his work with Eagle Electric and then Cooper Wiring. Bill loved Tommy Bahama panel back shirts, and always dressed for the holidays. Bill was not a fan of and did not like computers, smart phones, texting or emails. He would communicate in person or through his flip phone.

Bill is survived by his sister Joanne Leonard and husband Tom of Cumming GA, two nephews; Andy Leonard and wife Janelle and their children Andrew and Maiya, Patrick Leonard and wife Holly and their children Tex and Tuck; one niece Tyler Magnus and husband Robert and their children Logan, Luke, and Lexie.

The family will celebrate Bill's life with a private memorial service at a later date.

Forbis and Dick Funeral Service North Elm Street Chapel Greensboro, NC is assisting the Semisch family

Forbis and Dick Funeral Service

1118 N Elm St Greensboro, NC 27410

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 27, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so very sad to hear of Bill's passing. He and I were close friends throughout our high school years. We really enjoyed riding our motorcycles together and just hanging out with our mutual close friends, Mike Barwick and Mike Settle. Rest in Peace dear friend.
LTC. Neill W. Wait, USA (Ret)
Friend
June 28, 2021
