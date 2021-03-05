Knight, Billie Ann Williams
September 24, 1934 - March 4, 2021
MADISON – Billie Ann Williams Knight, 86, left this earthly life on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at her residence.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Ellisboro Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Darrell Brumfield officiating. Social distancing guidelines are to be observed and face coverings are required.
Mrs. Knight will lie in state from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Colonial Funeral Home in Madison for those wishing to view and sign a register.
Mrs. Knight was born on September 24, 1934 in Rockingham County to the late Zeb D. Williams and Burla Landreth Williams. She attended school at Intelligence, but her real education came from raising five children and serving the Lord at Ellisboro Baptist Church. Around 1990, she went back to school and obtained her high school diploma. She loved to sew, knit, and crochet and was a member of a special group, The Happy Hookers. She also loved animals and wildlife and got great joy from teaching her grandchildren how to swim.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Maxwell Jan Knight.
Survivors include her beloved husband and best friend of 71 years, Paul Dean Knight; children, Michael D. Knight (Betty), Van Knight (Monee), Paula McCollum and Tammy Knight (Mike); grandchildren, Michael Knight, Zeb Knight (Kristin), Carrie McCollum (Mitch), Hanna Joy (Jeremy), Ross Knight and Johnny, Jimmy, and Joey Quilenderino; great-grandchildren, Cody Knight, Cheyann Knight, Mason Knight, Nathaniel Joy, Braylon Joy, Hudson Knight and Bennett McCollum-Wrenn and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks is extended to Hospice of Rockingham County and to all of her caregivers, especially T.C. Ashburn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ellisboro Baptist Church, 1604 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025, Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375, or the charity of your choice
Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net
Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc.
127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 5, 2021.