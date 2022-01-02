Wallace, Sr., Billie Doyle
February 7, 1934 - December 30, 2021
Mr. Billie Doyle Wallace, Sr., 87, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5 at Westminster Gardens.
A native of McNeill, Mississippi, Billie was born on February 7, 1934 the son of the late Luther Wallace and Lola Scofield Wallace. Following school, he joined the US Marine Corps and served honorably and faithfully. He then enjoyed a successful career as a diesel mechanic. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Boykin Wallace, 7 brothers and 3 sisters.
Billie enjoyed gardening, eating, and being outdoors. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Surviving are his daughter Ann Moore (Tim); sons Billie Wallace, Jr. (Penny) and David Wallace (Laura); sister Betty Rose Brown; 4 grandchildren Bryan Moore (Morgan), Gray Wallace, Zoe Wallace, and Rebekah Wallace; 2 great grandchildren Paisley Moore and Rylee Moore; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, PO Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 24058-5216
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 2, 2022.