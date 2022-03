Billy Chance



Greensboro — Billy Chance, 87, died Friday, December 17, 2021. Graveside services will be at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 29, at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd. Interment is at Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Community Funeral Service.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 24, 2021.