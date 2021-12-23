Garner, Sr., Billy
August 18, 1940 - December 19, 2021
Billy Eugene Garner, Sr., age 81, of Franklinville, passed away on December 19, 2021 at Randolph Health, Asheboro.
Billy was a native of Guilford County and served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a truck driver for 30 plus years, working for Mr. Jeans, Fox Apparel, and retiring from Murrow's Tranfer in Thomasville. Billy enjoyed fishing, riding his golf cart around, and tinkering with things in his workshop. In addition to his parents, Billy is preceded in death by his wife, Clara Mae Hilton Garner.
Billy is survived by his son, Billy Eugene "Gene" Garner and wife Penny of Asheboro; daughter, Vicky Garner of Franklinville; grandchildren, Brandon Rodriguez, William Garner, and Jesse Garner; and his special canine companion, Javi.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 12:30 to 1:45 at Pugh Funeral Home, 600 S. Main St., Randleman. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Pugh Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Millikan officiating. Burial will follow the service at Randolph Memorial Park Cemetery, Asheboro.
Memorials may be made in Billy's honor to Wounded Warrior Project
