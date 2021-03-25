Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Billy Grayson Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
Loflin Funeral Home
147 Coleridge Rd
Ramseur, NC
Johnson, Billy Grayson

Billy Grayson "Bill" Johnson, 85, of Ramseur, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at his residence.

Graveside services, 2 p.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Sunset Knoll Cemetery, Ramseur. Officiating, Rev. Willie Murray, Rev. Earl Roberts.

Bill was born in High Point, NC and grew up in Randolph County. He graduated from Seagrove High School and North Carolina State University with a degree in animal science. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked in agricultural journalism as regional editor, Upper South edition of the Progressive Farmer Magazine. He wrote over 2,000 articles which were published in mostly magazines and newspapers. He wrote many articles for the Ramseur Bulletin and was the author of a historical novel, Moon Over Purgatory.

He was a member of Jordan Memorial United Methodist Church in Ramseur where he taught Sunday School classes, was a lay speaker, and served on numerous committees and was chairman of the official board. He also served on numerous committees for the former High Point District as well as the Western North Carolina Conference.

Bill served as vice chairman of Governor Jim Hunt's Advisory Committee on Agriculture, Forestry and Seafood during his 1992 to 1996 term. He was vice-chairman of Governor Jim Hunt's Agriculture Advisory Committee during his 1996-2000 term. He served as an officer or director of several corporations, companies and businesses including First Citizens Bank, Fidelity Bank, Randolph Historical Society, Randolph Heritage Committee, Randolph Landmark Preservation Commission, Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE), Asheboro/Randolph Chamber of Commerce, Randolph County Board of Health, and Mount Shepherd Retreat Center.

He served as president of many farm organizations including North Carolina Farm Writers and Broadcasters, North Carolina Board of Farm Organizations and Agriculture Agencies, the North Carolina Angus Association, North Carolina Purebred Breeders Association and the North Carolina Home Economics Association. He was past master of the Capital Grange.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Viola Morgan Johnson, and his brother, Donald Johnson.

Survivors: wife of 63 years, Emily Johnson, of the home, daughter, Celia (David) Harris, son, William (Lisa) Johnson, sisters, Linda (Darrell) Williams, Carolyn (Max Spears) Davis, Nancy (Fred) Stromeyer, brother, Carlton (Routh) Johnson, grandchildren, Hannah Harris, Nathan Harris, sister-in-law, Gladys Johnson, brother-in-law, Roger Stout, numerous nieces and nephews, and special friend, Jeff Koenig, who was like a son.

The body will lie in repose on Friday, March 26th from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Loflin Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made online at www.loflinfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements by Loflin Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ramseur.

Memorials may be made to Jordan Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 848, Ramseur, NC 27316, or to Mount Shepherd Retreat Center, 1045 Mount Shepherd Rd. Ext., Asheboro, NC 27205.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Loflin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
147 COLERIDGE RD./P. O. Box 525, Ramseur, NC
Mar
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Sunset Knoll Cemetery
519 Coleridge Rd., Ramseur, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Loflin Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Loflin Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry to hear about your loss. Bill was one of a kind, so special.. He will certainly be missed. Prayers for all of you.
Betty Shackelford
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results