Johnson, Billy Grayson
Billy Grayson "Bill" Johnson, 85, of Ramseur, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at his residence.
Graveside services, 2 p.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Sunset Knoll Cemetery, Ramseur. Officiating, Rev. Willie Murray, Rev. Earl Roberts.
Bill was born in High Point, NC and grew up in Randolph County. He graduated from Seagrove High School and North Carolina State University with a degree in animal science. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked in agricultural journalism as regional editor, Upper South edition of the Progressive Farmer Magazine. He wrote over 2,000 articles which were published in mostly magazines and newspapers. He wrote many articles for the Ramseur Bulletin and was the author of a historical novel, Moon Over Purgatory.
He was a member of Jordan Memorial United Methodist Church in Ramseur where he taught Sunday School classes, was a lay speaker, and served on numerous committees and was chairman of the official board. He also served on numerous committees for the former High Point District as well as the Western North Carolina Conference.
Bill served as vice chairman of Governor Jim Hunt's Advisory Committee on Agriculture, Forestry and Seafood during his 1992 to 1996 term. He was vice-chairman of Governor Jim Hunt's Agriculture Advisory Committee during his 1996-2000 term. He served as an officer or director of several corporations, companies and businesses including First Citizens Bank, Fidelity Bank, Randolph Historical Society, Randolph Heritage Committee, Randolph Landmark Preservation Commission, Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE), Asheboro/Randolph Chamber of Commerce, Randolph County Board of Health, and Mount Shepherd Retreat Center.
He served as president of many farm organizations including North Carolina Farm Writers and Broadcasters, North Carolina Board of Farm Organizations and Agriculture Agencies, the North Carolina Angus Association, North Carolina Purebred Breeders Association and the North Carolina Home Economics Association. He was past master of the Capital Grange.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Viola Morgan Johnson, and his brother, Donald Johnson.
Survivors: wife of 63 years, Emily Johnson, of the home, daughter, Celia (David) Harris, son, William (Lisa) Johnson, sisters, Linda (Darrell) Williams, Carolyn (Max Spears) Davis, Nancy (Fred) Stromeyer, brother, Carlton (Routh) Johnson, grandchildren, Hannah Harris, Nathan Harris, sister-in-law, Gladys Johnson, brother-in-law, Roger Stout, numerous nieces and nephews, and special friend, Jeff Koenig, who was like a son.
The body will lie in repose on Friday, March 26th from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Loflin Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Jordan Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 848, Ramseur, NC 27316, or to Mount Shepherd Retreat Center, 1045 Mount Shepherd Rd. Ext., Asheboro, NC 27205.
