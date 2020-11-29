Evans, Billy O'Neal
Billy O'Neal Evans, 86, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at his residence.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00PM Monday, November 30, 2020, in Evergreen Memory Gardens. Due to the COVID19 Pandemic, those attending the service should wear masks or face coverings and observe social distancing. Those wishing to pay their respects, may come to Citty Funeral Home 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC from 8:00 AM until 6:00 PM Sunday or 8:00 AM until 12:30PM Monday . The family will be at the residence.
Born in the Happy Home Community, he was a son of the late James Columbus and Bertha Louise Crowder Evans and had lived in Rockingham Co. all of his life. He was a retired supervisor with Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Danville, Va. and he and his wife owned and operated Evan's Greenhouse for over 30 years. Billy was a member of the Supervisional Top 10 Club while at Goodyear and was an avid hunter and fisherman in his younger years. He was preceded in death by his brothers; Thomas Evans, Jimmy Evans, Cecil Evans, & Herbert Evans and by sisters; Elsie Hardy, Lora Caudle, & Mary Mabe.'He is survived by his wife; Sylvia Martin Evans, daughters; Kerry E. Taylor-Pinnix (Junior) of Eden and Annie S. "Pumpkin" Gibson (Benjy) of Reidsville, son; Claude O. Sexton, Jr. of Basye, VA, sisters; Roberta Bryant of Eden, and Mildred Manley (Curtis) of Reidsville, grandchildren; Bryson O'Neal Taylor, Shannon Mansfield (Tommy), & Christina Sexton, great grandchildren; Aubrey Mansfield, Abigail Newcomb, Isaac Newcomb, McKenzie Pugh, and Blake Sexton, 1 great great grandchild, and many loving nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Rockingham Co. and Billy's caregivers for their compassionate and loving care.
