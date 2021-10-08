So sorry for your loss. I worked with Billy at FCX, Inc. for several years while completing high school and starting college. He and Flake Shaw seemed to be the ones who kept us young fellers motivated the most. Never had I ever seen a person who could run a forklift as well as Billy. He always had that "can do" approach to any task he faced. Even at my young age, he left a lasting impression on me. My thoughts and prayers go out to each of you in his family. Ben Gray

Ben Gray November 14, 2021