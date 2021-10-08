Shoffner, Billy Charles
November 14, 1945 - October 5, 2021
Billy Charles Shoffner, 75, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 after several months battling with stage 4 cancer.
He grew up in Kimesville and attended Southeast Guilford High School.
Billy served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. He was employed by FCX for thirteen years. He started Shoffner's Lawn & Garden Center from 2001 to 2008. He also started Shoffner's Lawn Service from 1988 to 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father Charles Armfield Shoffner, mother, Ruby Lee Roberson Shoffner, and sister Charlotte Shoffner.
Billy is survived by his wife, Jane Phillips Shoffner, children, Chad Shoffner (Kimberly) of Pleasant Garden; Joy Carr (David) of High Point.
He was blessed with six grandchildren, Alexis and Gabe Shoffner, Johnathan Ridgeway ( Victoria), Hannah, Zachary and Jackson Carr; brother; Doug Shoffner ( Nancy), sister; Rita Alcorn (Dave). Leaving behind many cousins and friends.
Billy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He loved boating, camping, landscaping, watching golf and mostly "butt chewings and cutting up."
A visitation will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Forbis & Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant UMC and burial will follow at the church cemetery, 4400 Alamance Church Road, Liberty, NC.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donating to Community Home Care and Hospice of Asheboro, 533 South Fayetteville St., Asheboro, NC 27203 in memory of Billy.
Forbis & Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Shoffner family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 8, 2021.