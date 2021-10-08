Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Billy Charles Shoffner
ABOUT
Southeast Guilford High School
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road
Pleasant Garden, NC
Shoffner, Billy Charles

November 14, 1945 - October 5, 2021

Billy Charles Shoffner, 75, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 after several months battling with stage 4 cancer.

He grew up in Kimesville and attended Southeast Guilford High School.

Billy served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. He was employed by FCX for thirteen years. He started Shoffner's Lawn & Garden Center from 2001 to 2008. He also started Shoffner's Lawn Service from 1988 to 2021.

He was preceded in death by his father Charles Armfield Shoffner, mother, Ruby Lee Roberson Shoffner, and sister Charlotte Shoffner.

Billy is survived by his wife, Jane Phillips Shoffner, children, Chad Shoffner (Kimberly) of Pleasant Garden; Joy Carr (David) of High Point.

He was blessed with six grandchildren, Alexis and Gabe Shoffner, Johnathan Ridgeway ( Victoria), Hannah, Zachary and Jackson Carr; brother; Doug Shoffner ( Nancy), sister; Rita Alcorn (Dave). Leaving behind many cousins and friends.

Billy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He loved boating, camping, landscaping, watching golf and mostly "butt chewings and cutting up."

A visitation will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Forbis & Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant UMC and burial will follow at the church cemetery, 4400 Alamance Church Road, Liberty, NC.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donating to Community Home Care and Hospice of Asheboro, 533 South Fayetteville St., Asheboro, NC 27203 in memory of Billy.

Forbis & Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Shoffner family.

Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant Garden, NC
Oct
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church
4400 Alamance Church Road, Liberty, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
So sorry for your loss. I worked with Billy at FCX, Inc. for several years while completing high school and starting college. He and Flake Shaw seemed to be the ones who kept us young fellers motivated the most. Never had I ever seen a person who could run a forklift as well as Billy. He always had that "can do" approach to any task he faced. Even at my young age, he left a lasting impression on me. My thoughts and prayers go out to each of you in his family. Ben Gray
Ben Gray
November 14, 2021
Rita, so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this time. May God bring you comfort in the days ahead.
Carolyn Hayden Welker Davis
October 8, 2021
I remember Billy primarily as a ball player- a very good one, and as the older brother of one of my best friends, Doug. Doug & Nancy I offer my most sincere condolences. You are in my prayers.
Randy Friddle
October 8, 2021
I had lost contact with Billy since the late 80´s. I was a management trainee with FCX in Greensboro under Billy for 3 short months in 1983. I learned more from him in management than anyone I worked for in that short time! We worked together as neighboring store managers for several years! He continued to help me grow as a manager. I ended up managing for over 32 years in that position, using many skills Billy had taught me, before I retired in 2016. Billy was as good a person & a manager as they come. Prayers for family & friends in this your time of bereavement!
Mark Wood
Work
October 6, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are for your family. Billy was a great man he will be missed!! A very kind heart!
james alvis
Friend
October 6, 2021
Billy and Jane always included us as family at their Christmas celebration. We will miss Billy´s stories, kindness and laughter. He was a great friend and loving Pawpaw to our grandchildren.
Earl and Alice Carr
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results