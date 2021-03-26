Menu
Billy Flynchum Underwood
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
Billy Flynchum Underwood

Eden — Billy Flynchum Underwood, 88, passed away Wednesday afternoon, March 24, 2021, at White Oak Manor of Burlington.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 28 at Dan View Cemetery with military honors performed by the Rockingham County Veterans Honor Guard. He will lie in repose on Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Fair Funeral Home for those who would like to come by to pay their respects.

Born September 14, 1932 in Rockingham County, Billy was the son of the late Cicero William Underwood and Molly Stratton Underwood. He was a Korea-era veteran and served in the US Air Force. Billy was a member of Draper Christian Church and past van coordinator for the Disabled American Veterans and member of Blinded Veterans Association. He formerly worked for American Tobacco before becoming disabled.

He is survived by his three sons, Keith Daryl Underwood of King, NC, William Blaine Underwood of Safety Harbor, FL and Timothy Dale Underwood of Reidsville; 5 grandsons, Bradley Moody, Kyle Underwood, Collin Underwood, Connor Underwood and Jacob Underwood; 2 granddaughters, Kesley Underwood and Allyson Underwood Key; 3 great-grandchildren; brothers, James (Cub) Underwood and George Underwood; and sister-in-law, Judy Tate Mullis.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Ann Tate Underwood, and 12 siblings.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans (https://www.dav.org/) or to Blinded Veterans Association (https://bva.org/).

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Reposing
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Fair Funeral Home
NC
Mar
28
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
White Oak Manor
Burlington, NC
My heartfelt condolences for your family. My dad, JC Wray, thought highly of Billy and his work with Veterans. Blaine and I were in the same school grade together.
Teresa Wray Sholy
April 26, 2021
a good man,,so sorry for your loss,,my dad mutt haley worked and played ball with billy.
tim haley
March 27, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Always enjoyed being around him during my softball days.
George Conner
March 27, 2021
