Billy Flynchum Underwood
Eden — Billy Flynchum Underwood, 88, passed away Wednesday afternoon, March 24, 2021, at White Oak Manor of Burlington.
A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 28 at Dan View Cemetery with military honors performed by the Rockingham County Veterans Honor Guard. He will lie in repose on Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Fair Funeral Home for those who would like to come by to pay their respects.
Born September 14, 1932 in Rockingham County, Billy was the son of the late Cicero William Underwood and Molly Stratton Underwood. He was a Korea-era veteran and served in the US Air Force. Billy was a member of Draper Christian Church and past van coordinator for the Disabled American Veterans and member of Blinded Veterans Association. He formerly worked for American Tobacco before becoming disabled.
He is survived by his three sons, Keith Daryl Underwood of King, NC, William Blaine Underwood of Safety Harbor, FL and Timothy Dale Underwood of Reidsville; 5 grandsons, Bradley Moody, Kyle Underwood, Collin Underwood, Connor Underwood and Jacob Underwood; 2 granddaughters, Kesley Underwood and Allyson Underwood Key; 3 great-grandchildren; brothers, James (Cub) Underwood and George Underwood; and sister-in-law, Judy Tate Mullis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Ann Tate Underwood, and 12 siblings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans
or to Blinded Veterans Association
).
Online condolences may be offered to the family
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2021.