Billy Dunn Wyrick, 89, of Stoneville, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Brian Center of Eden.



A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at Ridge-View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery. He will lie in state at Boone & Cooke, Funeral Home from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday before the service for those wishing to pay their respects.



Billy was born in the "Five Forks" area of Leaksville on November 18, 1931, a son of Robert Jefferson Wyrick and Mary Rumbley Wyrick, both deceased. He had a storybook romance with his wife Shirley who preceded him in death. He retired from E.I. DuPont Corp. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church. He was a Carolina fan and enjoyed watching games with his grandson, Jason. He was a sweet, humble and kind man. He had a special relationship with his only daughter, Cindy, a bond that grew after the passing of Shirley.



He was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Steven Wyrick.



He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Wyrick Watkins and husband Davis of Stoneville; and his grandson, Jason Watkins and his girlfriend LeAnne.



The family would like to thank Pam Fulp and Johnny and Rita Schoolfield for their help in caring for Billy. Their appreciation is also extended to family and friends for all of the prayers and friendship over the years.



The family requests that no flowers or food be sent. Memorial contributions may be directed to Providence Baptist Church, 770 Eden Road, Stoneville, NC 27048.



Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home



Eden, NC



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 11, 2021.