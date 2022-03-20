Menu
Blanche Ann Price
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
2110 Veasley St.
Greensboro, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Mar, 26 2022
2:00p.m.
Providence Place Senior and Living
Price, Blanche Ann

August 8, 1937 - December 8, 2021

Blanche Ann Price, 84, of Hospice house of Greensboro, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

A memorial service to celebrate Ms. Blanche Ann Price's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Providence Place Senior and Living. The address is 1701 #400, in High Point, North Carolina, 27262. Rev. Elder Foster will officiate.

Ms. Blanche Ann Price was born on August 8, 1937, in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina.

Survivors include three children, Chris Germann, Lisa Smith, and Carol Collazo. Nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Beacon Place at 2502 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405.

Triad Cremation & Funeral Service

2110 Servomation Road Greensboro, NC 27407
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Providence Place Senior and Living
1701 #400, High Point, NC
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.