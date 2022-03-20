Price, Blanche Ann



August 8, 1937 - December 8, 2021



Blanche Ann Price, 84, of Hospice house of Greensboro, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021.



A memorial service to celebrate Ms. Blanche Ann Price's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Providence Place Senior and Living. The address is 1701 #400, in High Point, North Carolina, 27262. Rev. Elder Foster will officiate.



Ms. Blanche Ann Price was born on August 8, 1937, in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina.



Survivors include three children, Chris Germann, Lisa Smith, and Carol Collazo. Nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Beacon Place at 2502 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405.



Triad Cremation & Funeral Service



2110 Servomation Road Greensboro, NC 27407



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 20, 2022.