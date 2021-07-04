Menu
Bobbie Cline
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
Cline, Bobbie

January 24, 1946 - June 21, 2021

Mrs. Bobbie Riddle Cline, 75, died on Monday June 21st at her home in Wayne, PA. Bobbie was under Hospice Care for Pancreatic Cancer and was surrounded by loved ones her final days. Mrs. Cline was born January 24th, 1946 in Greensboro NC, she was the daughter of the late Guy Riddle and Lillie Farlow Riddle. Bobbie retired from the North Carolina State Department of Motor Vehicles. Early in her career she was one of the first female supervisors at Cone Mills in Greensboro. Bobbie was also a cosmetologist and served in the United States Naval Reserve. Before moving to Wayne PA she was a member of Proximity United Methodist Church in Greensboro. Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Joe Herrin Cline. Survivors include her daughter, Gabrielle Parisi and husband John; a son, Joe B Cline and wife Dianne; four grandchildren, Carter and Josie Parisi and Lauren and Lillie Cline; a sister, Fay Pegram; a brother, Jerry Riddle and many other nieces and nephews and beloved family and friends. The family will have a celebration of life at Proximity United Methodist Church in Greensboro at a yet to be determined date. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society #4 Oak Branch Dr., Greensboro, NC 27407 or Proximity United Methodist Church, 1200 Vine St, Greensboro, NC 27405
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bobbie was a patient in our practice in Greensboro for a few years. When I saw her on the schedule I knew exactly who it was. Always full of life and a smile on her face. Enjoyed her visits. So sorry for your loss.
Becky
Other
July 7, 2021
Such a dear lady and sweet soul . I enjoyed the many conversations we had at the church dinners . She brought me such joy to just sit and talk . Our prayers are with the family at this time of hardship. Becca, Griffen and Duncan Glover
Rebecca Hlover
July 5, 2021
Bobbie was such a great friend to my Aunt Carolyn Simpson. I had the pleasure of meeting her some years ago. She will be greatly missed.
Angela Tyler
Friend
July 4, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I use to work with Bobbie at proximity print works in the lab. I loss track after I got married and left work. we had some nice times together. again, i am sorry for your loss.
june smith whiterker
Work
July 4, 2021
YOUR mother gave me my first Drvers license She was very kind and sweet woman anybody who knew her adored her! Also I got to know your father as well OUR Dads at onetime worked together in VICE at G.P.D. Dearest Sympathy.CONDOLENCES.
James Snow
Friend
July 4, 2021
