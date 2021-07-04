Cline, Bobbie
January 24, 1946 - June 21, 2021
Mrs. Bobbie Riddle Cline, 75, died on Monday June 21st at her home in Wayne, PA. Bobbie was under Hospice Care for Pancreatic Cancer and was surrounded by loved ones her final days. Mrs. Cline was born January 24th, 1946 in Greensboro NC, she was the daughter of the late Guy Riddle and Lillie Farlow Riddle. Bobbie retired from the North Carolina State Department of Motor Vehicles. Early in her career she was one of the first female supervisors at Cone Mills in Greensboro. Bobbie was also a cosmetologist and served in the United States Naval Reserve. Before moving to Wayne PA she was a member of Proximity United Methodist Church in Greensboro. Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Joe Herrin Cline. Survivors include her daughter, Gabrielle Parisi and husband John; a son, Joe B Cline and wife Dianne; four grandchildren, Carter and Josie Parisi and Lauren and Lillie Cline; a sister, Fay Pegram; a brother, Jerry Riddle and many other nieces and nephews and beloved family and friends. The family will have a celebration of life at Proximity United Methodist Church in Greensboro at a yet to be determined date. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
#4 Oak Branch Dr., Greensboro, NC 27407 or Proximity United Methodist Church, 1200 Vine St, Greensboro, NC 27405
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 4, 2021.