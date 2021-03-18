Brown, Sr., Bobby Eugene
September 7, 1937 - March 14, 2021
On March 14, 2021, Bobby Eugene Brown, Sr. (83) of Greensboro, NC, went to heaven to be with his Lord, with his family by his side. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Bobby was born on September 7, 1937 to Linden and Mary Brown in Greensboro and was one of seven children. He is preceded in death by all of his siblings, his daughter-in-law Sandy Brown, and many other loved ones. We know there was a great celebration on Sunday as he stepped into heaven.
He attended Bessemer High School and made Greensboro his home for his entire life. On June 8, 1957, he married his high school sweetheart, Judy Henderson. They enjoyed 63 beautiful years of marriage and have four children and eight grandchildren whom he loved dearly. He attended Memorial Presbyterian Church, and considered the congregation part of his extended family.
He began a career in the insurance industry with Nationwide Insurance. He ran his own agency for 28 years and was instrumental in guiding and assisting his customers in the community with their insurance needs. Many of these customers became great friends over the years. His wife, Judy, worked by his side at the agency.
Amongst some of the things that he enjoyed over the years were sky diving in his earlier years, golfing, and most importantly, his time at his house at Surf City Beach on Topsail Island. He loved spending time there with his family and grandchildren and always cherished the memories he had there.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Judy Brown, his sons Ricky of Liberty, Bobby Jr. (Donna) of Brown Summit, Tim (Heather Byrd) of Greensboro, daughter Kim Starkey (Dell) of Greensboro. He also leaves behind his 8 beloved grandchildren whom he was extremely proud of, Tyler Brown, Katie Brown, Adam Starkey, Anna Starkey, Patrick Brown (Laura), Lauren Brown, Jacob Brown, and Daniel Brown.
The family will be at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home on Thursday, March 18 with a visitation from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a service following in the chapel at 12 p.m. and then a graveside service at Lakeview Memorial Park at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memorial Presbyterian Church at 2116 McKnight Mill Rd., Greensboro, NC 27405.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 18, 2021.