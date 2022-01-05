Graves, Jr, Bobby EdwardMarch 10, 1965 - December 30, 2021Bobby Edward Graves Jr., 56, of Greensboro, NC, peacefully passed away on December 30, 2021, after a short battle with glioblastoma brain cancer."Eddy," as he was known by his family, and friends, worked for SP Richards Corporation for 36 years. He was known as the "Go to Man" with all his skills.Eddy loved to spend time with his family. He also loved his Denver Broncos, and Kyle Busch in NASCAR. He was our family grill master and loved to cook out and play pool.Eddy is survived by his wife of 36 years, Arlene Graves; his girls Jessica Luciano and husband John Luciano, Erika Whitesell and husband Tyler Whitesell; 3 grandchildren, Anthony, Logan, and Kinsley. Eddy is survived by his mother, Mary Hilda Buys, sister April Oliver, and brother Keith Graves. Eddy is also survived by many nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his daughter, Ashely Elizabeth Graves, his father Bobby Edward Graves, his in-laws Marilyn and Jerry Jarrett and his grandpa Fred Marsh.A celebration of life will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 8. 2022 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Funeral Chapel in Greensboro.The family would like to thank the Cone Cancer Center and Greensboro Neurology and Spine for their love and care of Eddy during his illness. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Eddy to the Glioblastoma Foundation.