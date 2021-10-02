Menu
Bobby Gene Griffin
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Dudley High School
FUNERAL HOME
PERRY J BROWN FUNERAL HOME
909 E. MARKET STREET
Greensboro, NC
Griffin, Bobby Gene

Bobby Gene Griffin, age 80, was called home to his eternal rest on September 16, 2021, 12:46 a.m. at Wake Forest Medical Center, Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Born on August 31, 1942, to JP and Bessie Griffin, he was raised with 14 siblings in Greensboro, North Carolina. He graduated from James B. Dudley High School, class of '59, and North Carolina A&T State University with a bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering, class of '64.

Bobby was an activist for civil rights and an active North Carolina A&T SU Alumni member.

Employment included being an engineer for the City of Greensboro; International Paper; Digital; and East Carolina University. He was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church, Greenville, North Carolina.

He is survived by his daughter, Jannifer Griffin Ituah, Martins Ituah, son-in-law, Martins Ituah, Jr., Linner Ituah and Roberts Ituah, his grandchildren of El Paso, Texas. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Franklin Griffin, Heather Griffin, daughter-in-law, Caitlyn Griffin and Tori Griffin, his grandchildren of Indianapolis, Indiana. He is also survived by Donald and Wanda Burks, nephew and niece, of Hollis, Maine and Donald Burks, Jr., great-nephew.

Funeral service is Sunday, October 3 at 2 p.m. at Cassie Coote-Brown Memorial Chapel at Perry J. Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
PERRY J BROWN FUNERAL HOME
909 E. MARKET STREET, Greensboro, NC
Oct
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
PERRY J BROWN FUNERAL HOME
909 E. MARKET STREET, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
PERRY J BROWN FUNERAL HOME
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Just heard of Mr. Griffin's passing. I was very sorry to hear this. I always enjoyed working with him at ECU. Prayers of comfort to his family.
Anniette Keyes
December 14, 2021
