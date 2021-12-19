Hawkins, Bobby
March 28, 1932 - December 13, 2021
Bobby Ray Hawkins, 89 of Sunset Beach died Monday, December 13, 2021 at McLeod Seacoast Hospital.
Mr. Hawkins was born March 28, 1932 in Eden, North Carolina, son of the late Branson Hawkins and Elsie Bryant Hawkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two children Buford Hawkins and Paula Wray.
Survivors include his wife Ann Hawkins of Sunset Beach; children, Randy Hawkins and wife Karen of Satellite Beach, Florida and John Hawkins of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; brother, Ronnie Hawkins and wife Dione of Eden, North Carolina; sister, Hilda Martin and husband Junior of Eden, North Carolina; ten grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
In keeping with his wishes no services are planned.
You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com
White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, North Carolina.
White Funeral and Cremation Service
3660 Express Drive
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 19, 2021.