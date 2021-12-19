Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bobby Hawkins
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White Funeral and Cremation Service
3660 Express Drive
Shallotte, NC
Hawkins, Bobby

March 28, 1932 - December 13, 2021

Bobby Ray Hawkins, 89 of Sunset Beach died Monday, December 13, 2021 at McLeod Seacoast Hospital.

Mr. Hawkins was born March 28, 1932 in Eden, North Carolina, son of the late Branson Hawkins and Elsie Bryant Hawkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two children Buford Hawkins and Paula Wray.

Survivors include his wife Ann Hawkins of Sunset Beach; children, Randy Hawkins and wife Karen of Satellite Beach, Florida and John Hawkins of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; brother, Ronnie Hawkins and wife Dione of Eden, North Carolina; sister, Hilda Martin and husband Junior of Eden, North Carolina; ten grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

In keeping with his wishes no services are planned.

You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com

White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, North Carolina.



White Funeral and Cremation Service

3660 Express Drive
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
White Funeral and Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White Funeral and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.