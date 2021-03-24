Kincaid, Bobby JamesJune 16, 1926 - March 19, 2021Bobby James Kincaid, passed away peacefully on March 19th, 2021 at Beacon Place. He was the son of Walter and Nettie Kincaid, born June 16th, 1926. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. He will lie in repose at Forbis & Dick from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, and on Friday, March 26 from 9 a.m.until 12 p.m.Bob attended Proximity grade school and was a graduate of Bessemer High School. He served in the Navy during World War II. He was a graduate of Guilford College and UNC School of Pharmacy. He was a member of Proximity UMC.He was married to his wife Rebecca for 53 years, when she passed away in 2001. They leave no children but are survived by many nieces and nephews.Bob thanks everyone in his life for their care, compassion, friendship, and love.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the donor's choice."THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME"