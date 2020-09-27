Menu
Bobby Ray Summers
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
Summers, Bobby Ray

July 20, 1926 - September 21, 2020

Bobby Ray Summers ("Papaw Bob") ,94, of Greensboro, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at Beacon Place in Greensboro, NC. Bob worked many years as an accountant and was a ballroom dance instructor. He was a member of Piedmont Swing Dance Society and was a veteran of the US Navy. Bobby was a very outgoing person whose love of dance and jokes made him a stranger to none and adored by many.

He is survived by his wife Doris Summers of Greensboro, daughter Mary Johnson (Jeff) of Browns Summit NC, grandson Trey Johnson (Taylor and two great grandchildren Teagan and Nolan) of Ruffin NC, granddaughter Hunter Johnson of Burlington, NC and grandson Cooper Johnson of Brown Summit, NC, sisters Iris Summers AZ, Brenda Henderson NC and brother Larry Summers CA.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents Hugh and Myrtle Summers, brothers Freeman Summers, Clyde Summers and sisters Maizie Richert, Betty Davis and Pat King.

The family will hold a celebration of life Monday, September 28th, from 5:30 to 7:00 pm at the home of Jeff and Mary Johnson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Beacon Place 2502 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405.

Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.

Triad Cremation and Funeral Service

2110 Veasley Street, Greensboro, NC 27407
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Celebration of Life
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
the home of Jeff and Mary Johnson
